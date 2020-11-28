Facts

16:31 28.11.2020

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

All parliamentary factions support the adoption of a government bill on the procedure for dismissing the director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"There is a full agreement as for the NABU, that is, all the factions expressed their support for this bill," Arakhamia told reporters after a joint meeting of the parliament leadership, the government and the faction leaders on Saturday.

As reported, the bill on amendments to the law on the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on November 27.

The initiators of corresponding bill No. 4437 are Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and a group of people's deputies.

The draft law proposes amendments to Articles 1 and 6 of the law on the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine, which determine that the NABU is formed and carries out its activities in accordance with the requirements of the law. Whereas, according to the current wording of the law, the formation of the NABU belongs to the powers of the president.

Also, the bill proposes to establish the powers of the Verkhovna Rada to decide on the dismissal of the director of the NABU from office if there are grounds determined by the relevant law.

At the same time, the proposed changes stipulate that the person appointed to the post of NABU director continues to exercise his powers until the appointment of a new head in the manner prescribed by the law on the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine, but not later than the expiration of the term of office.

