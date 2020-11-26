Facts

12:57 26.11.2020

Russia sends 100th illegal 'humanitarian convoy' to ORDLO - Border Guard Service

The Russian side has once again unilaterally sent the 100th "humanitarian convoy" consisting of 14 vehicles, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"Today, on November 26, the Russian side unilaterally executed the registration of the next so-called 'humanitarian convoy'. It is already the 100th one. Since the movement of the 'humanitarian convoy' again took place with gross violation of the norms of international and domestic legislation agreed with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ukrainian interdepartmental group carried out only visual observation, without performing control functions," the service said in a statement.

So, in the morning, from 5:30 to 6:35, through the Russian checkpoints Donetsk and Matviyiv Kurhan, two columns of the so-called 'humanitarian convoy' consisting of 14 vechicels were sent.

It is noted that the trucks were 40-50% full, they were supposedly carrying medical equipment and medicines.

