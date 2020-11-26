Facts

OSCE SMM head urges sides on resolving conflict in Donbas to constructiveness, compromise

Negotiations on the creation of a peace plan for Donbas are not progressing, the sides need to show a willingness to compromise, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau said.

"Owing to divergent views, the Political Working Group was unable to advance in developing a draft action plan in full compliance with the Minsk Agreements. Progress on this issue requires constructiveness and willingness to compromise," Grau said in a statement.

However, according to her, two civilians have been recently wounded as a consequence of shelling in the conflict zone, which was the first such occurrence since July 27, 2020.

"I urge the sides to do their utmost to respect the ceasefire," Grau said.

In addition, the functioning of measures to strengthen the ceasefire and the coordination mechanism for responding to its violations were considered.

