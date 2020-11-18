Facts

18:28 18.11.2020

Ukroboronprom declares intervention of Strategic Industries Ministry in state concern operation

2 min read
Ukroboronprom declares intervention of Strategic Industries Ministry in state concern operation

The Ministry for Strategic Industries, contrary to the legislation and standards of state property management, from the first day of its work interferes in the activities of the Ukroboronprom state concern in the form of oral instructions and numerous insistence, according to an open appeal of the state concern to the president, the prime minister, the NSDC secretary and the head of the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

"In particular, there are systematic requirements and recommendations for the appointment of unauthorized persons as directors of enterprises participating in the concern, namely Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, Ukroboronservice, Kyiv Armored Plant, Kyiv Radar Plant, Ivano-Frankivsk Boiler Welding Plant and enterprises in Lviv region," according to the document on the website of Ukroboronprom.

According to it, there are separate insistent demands for the dismissal of Ukroboronprom employees responsible for security, exports, relations with government authorities and transformation.

In the opinion of the state concern, such actions may contain signs of abuse of influence, conflicts of interest, leading to corruption risks.

Ukroboronprom recalled that only the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine can perform the function of the owner in relation to the state concern through the appropriate supervision and control of the supervisory board, while the Ministry for Strategic Industries performs only the function of shaping state policy and appropriate regulation in the defense industry.

Ukroboronprom, created in 2010, currently includes about 112 enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry. Another 21 enterprises of the state concern are located in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Ukraine. In accordance with the law adopted by the parliament in June 2011, Ukroboronprom, together with the government, ensures the management of state property in the defense industry.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 16.11.2020
Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

13:01 05.11.2020
Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

13:01 16.10.2020
Ukroboronprom enterprises to be reorganized into nine branch holdings – Deputy PM

Ukroboronprom enterprises to be reorganized into nine branch holdings – Deputy PM

11:54 07.10.2020
Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

11:46 06.10.2020
Ukroboronprom dpty director for production Fomenko appointed acting director general of state concern instead of dismissed Abromavicius – orders

Ukroboronprom dpty director for production Fomenko appointed acting director general of state concern instead of dismissed Abromavicius – orders

09:31 05.10.2020
Ukroboronprom presents strategy of transformation into seven industry holdings to deputy PM

Ukroboronprom presents strategy of transformation into seven industry holdings to deputy PM

13:05 13.08.2020
Aircraft building enterprises to be removed from Ukroboronprom, combined into holding with aerospace firms – Dpty PM

Aircraft building enterprises to be removed from Ukroboronprom, combined into holding with aerospace firms – Dpty PM

11:58 30.06.2020
Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

15:00 22.06.2020
Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

13:16 19.05.2020
Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USAID, RMHC to jointly implement family-centered approaches in Ukraine's healthcare

NATO says Ukraine needs to focus on internal reforms

Ukrainian politicians spend $6.6 mln on Facebook ads in 10 months of 2020 - Chesno movement

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone

Kuleba: The only alternative to granting MAP in NATO to Ukraine is Ukraine's membership in Alliance

LATEST

USAID, RMHC to jointly implement family-centered approaches in Ukraine's healthcare

NATO says Ukraine needs to focus on internal reforms

U.S. Marine Corps officials visit JFO area

Ukrainian politicians spend $6.6 mln on Facebook ads in 10 months of 2020 - Chesno movement

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone

Draft law aimed at dissolving Constitutional Court should be withdrawn - International Commission of Jurists

Kuleba: The only alternative to granting MAP in NATO to Ukraine is Ukraine's membership in Alliance

Investigation of Rotterdam + formula case resumed – NABU

U.S. launches $2 mln program to rally Ukraine's IDPs – Embassy

Likelihood of extending law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO remains – Korniyenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD