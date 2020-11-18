Ukroboronprom declares intervention of Strategic Industries Ministry in state concern operation

The Ministry for Strategic Industries, contrary to the legislation and standards of state property management, from the first day of its work interferes in the activities of the Ukroboronprom state concern in the form of oral instructions and numerous insistence, according to an open appeal of the state concern to the president, the prime minister, the NSDC secretary and the head of the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

"In particular, there are systematic requirements and recommendations for the appointment of unauthorized persons as directors of enterprises participating in the concern, namely Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, Ukroboronservice, Kyiv Armored Plant, Kyiv Radar Plant, Ivano-Frankivsk Boiler Welding Plant and enterprises in Lviv region," according to the document on the website of Ukroboronprom.

According to it, there are separate insistent demands for the dismissal of Ukroboronprom employees responsible for security, exports, relations with government authorities and transformation.

In the opinion of the state concern, such actions may contain signs of abuse of influence, conflicts of interest, leading to corruption risks.

Ukroboronprom recalled that only the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine can perform the function of the owner in relation to the state concern through the appropriate supervision and control of the supervisory board, while the Ministry for Strategic Industries performs only the function of shaping state policy and appropriate regulation in the defense industry.

Ukroboronprom, created in 2010, currently includes about 112 enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry. Another 21 enterprises of the state concern are located in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Ukraine. In accordance with the law adopted by the parliament in June 2011, Ukroboronprom, together with the government, ensures the management of state property in the defense industry.