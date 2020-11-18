Kuleba: The only alternative to granting MAP in NATO to Ukraine is Ukraine's membership in Alliance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the country is seeking to obtain an Action Plan for NATO membership and the only alternative to this is to grant Ukraine membership in this organization.

On Tuesday Kuleba took part in the online conference "The Path to Warsaw Security Forum". As part of the discussion panel on the security of the Black Sea region, in which the Minister took part together with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu, the moderator asked Kuleba if Ukraine is seeking to obtain a NATO Membership Action Plan, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The only alternative to providing Ukraine with the Membership Action Plan is Ukraine's membership in NATO," the minister stressed.

He also recalled that the majority of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, and this support is growing from year to year.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, NATO's eastern flank should actively interact with Ukraine and Georgia, which seek to become members of the Alliance and guarantee the security of Europe, in particular the Black Sea region.

"We are all natural allies in the Black Sea. Ukraine will welcome all instruments and formats for strengthening NATO's presence in the Black Sea region, which will also include the active involvement of Ukraine and Georgia," he said.

Kuleba is also convinced that the involvement of Ukraine in the Bucharest Nine format in a format acceptable to all parties could contribute to the additional development of the Central European region and the strengthening of the security of the Black Sea region.

"We need to perceive the Black Sea as a space of our common responsibility. Regardless of the length of the coast, the capabilities of the naval forces or the volume of trade. The Black Sea is our common responsibility and we must all be committed to the prosperity and security of the region," he stressed.

Kuleba also informed about the threats of the growing militarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea and separately drew attention to the possible deployment of nuclear weapons by Russia on the peninsula.