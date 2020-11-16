Razumkov proposes to create working group to prepare compromise solution of constitutional crisis

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov proposes to create a working group to prepare a compromise solution to overcome the constitutional crisis.

"We must move to the second stage - to create a working group that would directly begin to develop those legislative initiatives that we planned," Razumkov said at the meeting of conciliatory council of leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.

At the same time, the speaker said that the bill No. 4304 on the restoration of operation of some individual provisions of the law On Combating Corruption and the Criminal Code of Ukraine remains relevant.

He said that this bill was developed and supported by almost all political forces in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, the MPs reacted very quickly to the fact that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine declared unconstitutional criminal liability for declaring false information.

He also said that the task of this bill was "to quickly react and bring the situation to the status quo, and then to develop a joint legislative initiative that would help to resolve and get out of this crisis situation."

As the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, Razumkov, who is currently on self-isolation at home, being ill with coronavirus disease, appealed to the members of conciliatory council via video communication.

The meeting of the conciliatory council of the Rada is chaired by Deputy Speaker of the parliament Olena Kondratiuk.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk also fell ill with COVID-19.