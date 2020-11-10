Ukraine records 10,179 COVID-19 cases per day – updated data

In Ukraine, some 10,179 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded per day, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday.

"Over the previous day, there were 10,179 confirmed cases. I was not mistaken, 10,179 cases. Unfortunately, in the morning our worker had a technical error, and he put the number of suspicious cases at 10,842," he said.

According to the Health Ministry, over the previous day, some 1,252 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, some 191 people died and some 5,514 people recovered.

Over the day, some 68,962 tests were done, of which 42,966 were tested by PCR, and 25,996 by ELISA.