Constitutional Court postpones consideration of interpretation of land as national wealth due lack of quorum

The Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine has postponed consideration an application seeking for the interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution on land as the main national wealth due to the lack of a quorum at the court session.

"The case has been postponed due to the lack of a quorum," Interfax-Ukraine was told in court on Monday.

Earlier, citing sources, it was reported that four judges of the Constitutional Court, who did not vote in favor of the decision on anti-corruption legislation, refused to participate in the hearings of the Grand Chamber of the Court. The reason for the refusal was the publication of the draft decision of the Constitutional Court on the interpretation of the concept of "land" by one of the judges.