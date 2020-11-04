Rada fails first attempt to postpone introduction of payment transactions recorders, up limits of private entrepreneurs by 33.4%

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has sent for the second reading a bill on the postponement of the mandatory use of payment transactions recorders (PTR) for the simplified taxation system and the cashback mechanism till January 1, 2022. The committee also decided to include here an increase in the limits of the annual income of private entrepreneurs by almost 33.4% from 2021.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, 212 parliamentarians voted in favor of the adoption of this bill at the first reading, with the necessary minimum of 226 votes, although it was submitted by representatives of all factions.

Deputy head of the profile committee Oleksandr Dubinsky, presenting the document registered the day before, said that the committee on Wednesday decided to make more amendments to it and tie the size of the maximum annual income of a private entrepreneur working under the simplified taxation system to the size of the minimum wage as of January 1 of the reporting year.

In particular, according to him, for the first group it was proposed to increase it from the current UAH 1 million (until April 2 of this year – UAH 300,000) to 245 minimum wages, which will amount to UAH 1.47 million from January 1, 2021, for the second group – from UAH 5 million (there were UAH 1.5 million) to 1,230 minimum wages (UAH 7.38 million), and for the third group – from UAH 7 million (there were UAH 5 million) to 1,720 minimum wages (UAH 10.32 million).

In addition, the committee proposed to increase the annual income from UAH 1 million to 820 minimum wages (UAH 4.92 million), in excess of which any object of simplified taxation system, regardless of the type of activity, must use payment transactions recorders.