Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) should take into account in its decisions the constitutional task of irreversibility of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course, but there are doubts that this was taken into account when making the last decision on electronic income declarations, said German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.

According to her, this raises the question of whether the Constitutional Court in its current composition can act in accordance with its constitutional tasks.

"The fight against corruption is a central component in Ukraine's aspirations to get closer to the European Union and fulfill the constitutional task of irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course. This constitutional task should be taken into account in decisions by the Constitutional Court. However, there are doubts that this was taken into account when making the latest decision on electronic declarations on income, in addition, it seems that some judges had a conflict of interest. Therefore, I also have a question whether the Constitutional Court, in its current composition, can act in accordance with its constitutional tasks," Feldhuzen said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She said also that all political actors are called upon to solve the current crisis constructively and using the rule of law.

"I am watching the latest events around the decision of the Constitutional Court on anti-corruption architecture in Ukraine with great and growing concern. All political actors are called upon to solve the current crisis constructively and using the rule of law," Feldhusen said.