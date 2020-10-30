Daily COVID-19 numbers top 8,000 in Ukraine, setting new all-time high record

Ukraine reported 8,312 new coronavirus cases and 173 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system, these are the all-time high numbers observed in Ukraine.

Ukraine reported 7,342 new coronavirus cases on October 29, and 7,474 on October 28.

As of this date, Ukraine has seen 378,729 coronavirus cases, including 7,041 deaths and 155,026 recoveries.