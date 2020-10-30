Facts

10:17 30.10.2020

Daily COVID-19 numbers top 8,000 in Ukraine, setting new all-time high record

1 min read
Daily COVID-19 numbers top 8,000 in Ukraine, setting new all-time high record

Ukraine reported 8,312 new coronavirus cases and 173 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system, these are the all-time high numbers observed in Ukraine.

Ukraine reported 7,342 new coronavirus cases on October 29, and 7,474 on October 28.

As of this date, Ukraine has seen 378,729 coronavirus cases, including 7,041 deaths and 155,026 recoveries.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:27 30.10.2020
New zoning: Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv placed in 'red' zone for COVID-19

New zoning: Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv placed in 'red' zone for COVID-19

10:01 30.10.2020
Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

17:02 29.10.2020
Ukraine interested in expanding further cooperation with EIB – Shmyhal

Ukraine interested in expanding further cooperation with EIB – Shmyhal

13:39 29.10.2020
Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

09:09 29.10.2020
Ukraine registers 7,342 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,990 recovered, 113 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers 7,342 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,990 recovered, 113 died – NSDC

16:42 28.10.2020
Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

14:38 28.10.2020
Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

09:29 28.10.2020
E-declaration system, responsibility for inaccurate data to be preserved in Ukraine – President's Office on Constitutional Court's decision

E-declaration system, responsibility for inaccurate data to be preserved in Ukraine – President's Office on Constitutional Court's decision

17:04 27.10.2020
Brussels believes that Kyiv and Budapest should solve existing bilateral issues based on EU's values and principles

Brussels believes that Kyiv and Budapest should solve existing bilateral issues based on EU's values and principles

16:08 27.10.2020
More than a third of Ukrainians believe that socio-economic policy of current govt aimed at supporting the rich and oligarchs – poll

More than a third of Ukrainians believe that socio-economic policy of current govt aimed at supporting the rich and oligarchs – poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

New zoning: Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv placed in 'red' zone for COVID-19

Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

It's not just in decision on anti-corruption bodies, but in targeted actions of certain persons to undermine national security – Zelensky

E-declaration system to operate, bills should be submitted to parliament as urgent – Zelensky

Zelensky points out inadmissibility of abolishing NACP's functions

LATEST

It's not just in decision on anti-corruption bodies, but in targeted actions of certain persons to undermine national security – Zelensky

Zelensky appeals to law enforcement bodies with request to investigate possible impact on Constitutional Court's decision-making

E-declaration system to operate, bills should be submitted to parliament as urgent – Zelensky

Zelensky points out inadmissibility of abolishing NACP's functions

Rada profile committee receives urgent conclusion of Venice Commission, ODIHR on draft law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

UNICEF donates 150 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients to Ukraine

Zelensky's poll aimed at mobilizing Servant of People voters, president does not seek to keep promises – experts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD