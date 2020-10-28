Businessman Fuks transferred 2.7 million hryvnias to the families of those killed and injured in a plane crash in Kharkiv region

Businessman Pavlo Fuks has transferred 2.7 million hryvnias to the families of officers and cadets of the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University, who died, and to the mother of a surviving cadet in a plane crash near Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region.

Pavlo Fuks has reported about it in his Telegram.

“UAH 100,000 was transferred to each of the 19 families of the deceased cadets and to each of the 7 families of the crew members. UAH 100,000 has also been transferred to the mother of Vyacheslav Zolochevskyi, who is currently undergoing a difficult rehabilitation”, the businessman said.

He once again expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished Vyacheslav Zolochevskyi a speedy and complete recovery.