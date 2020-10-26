OPORA OBSERVERS DIDN'T FIND VIOLATIONS AT LOCAL ELECTIONS THAT COULD AFFECT RESULTS OF PEOPLE'S WILL

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires
Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires
CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums
Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%
CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities