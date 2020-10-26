Facts

11:05 26.10.2020

OPORA: ELECTION CONSIDERED AS COMPETITIVE, HELD IN ACCORDANCE WITH LEGISLATION IN GENERAL

11:28 26.10.2020
OPORA OBSERVERS DIDN'T FIND VIOLATIONS AT LOCAL ELECTIONS THAT COULD AFFECT RESULTS OF PEOPLE'S WILL

11:07 26.10.2020
OPORA: REPEAT VOTING ON ELECTION OF MAYORS TO BE HELD IN MOST TERRITORIAL COMMUNITIES FROM 75,000 VOTERS

10:36 26.10.2020
VOTING DAY AT LOCAL ELECTIONS IN UKRAINE IN GENERAL MEETS DEMOCRATIC STANDARDS OF FAIR ELECTIONS - CVU

10:31 26.10.2020
VOTER TURNOUT IN UKRAINE'S LOCAL ELECTIONS ON OCT 25 IS 36.88% - CEC

10:22 26.10.2020
KLITSCHKO WINS FIRST ROUND WITH 50.9% OF VOTES ON RESULTS OF INFO PROCESSED FROM 99% OF POLLING STATIONS - HEAD OF UDAR PARTY ELECTION STAFF

08:44 26.10.2020
UKRAINE RECORDS 5,426 COVID-19 CASES, 1,029 RECOVERIES, 73 DEATHS OVER PAST DAY – HEALTH MINISTRY

22:26 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON ELECTION OF CHERNIVTSI MAYOR: KLYCHUK GAINS 29.1%, MIKHAILYSHYN 21.4%, KASPRUK 17.9%, DRUHANOVSKY 13.6%

22:24 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON ELECTION OF UZHGOROD MAYOR: ANDRIIV GETS 23.8%, SCHADEY 22.7%, RATUSHNIAK 14.7%

22:23 25.10.2020
LOCAL ELECTION VOTER TURNOUT STANDS AT 37% ACCORDING TO 97% OF TERRITORIAL ELECTION COMMISSIONS – CEC HEAD DIDENKO

22:07 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON VINNYTSIA MAYOR ELECTION: MORHUNOV GAINS 66%, KUDLAYENKO 11.8%, BORZOV 9%, UZELKOV 4.6%

