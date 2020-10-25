'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON ELECTION OF UZHGOROD MAYOR: ANDRIIV GETS 23.8%, SCHADEY 22.7%, RATUSHNIAK 14.7%

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions
Local election voter turnout stands at 37% according to 97% of territorial election commissions – CEC head Didenko
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll on Mykolaiv mayor election: Senkevych gets 40.7%, Chaika 26.7%, Dombrovska 16.8%
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Mykolaiv: Opposition Platform – For Life, Proposition, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party, Nash Kray pass to city council
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll on election of Lviv mayor: Sadovy gains 41.1%, Syniutka 27.3%, Koshulynsky 9.9%, Ruschyshyn 5.6%