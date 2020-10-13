Universities, vocational schools to switch to distance learning mode from Oct 15 to Nov 15, students from occupied territories not required to leave dormitories – Cabinet

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made a decision on the transition of educational institutions to distance learning mode from October 15 to November 15, 2020 with the recommended departure of students from the dormitories.

The corresponding decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the government on Tuesday.

In particular, institutions of professional (vocational) education, as well as higher education, will switch to distance learning from October 15 to November 15, 2020, with the recommended departure of students from dormitories.

It is noted that at the same time, this recommendation does not apply to applicants for education from the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and Crimea.

Also, the corresponding recommendation does not apply to orphans, pupils/students from regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger, foreign citizens and stateless persons, degree-seeking students who combine study with work.