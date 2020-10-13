Facts

18:37 13.10.2020

Universities, vocational schools to switch to distance learning mode from Oct 15 to Nov 15, students from occupied territories not required to leave dormitories – Cabinet

1 min read
Universities, vocational schools to switch to distance learning mode from Oct 15 to Nov 15, students from occupied territories not required to leave dormitories – Cabinet

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made a decision on the transition of educational institutions to distance learning mode from October 15 to November 15, 2020 with the recommended departure of students from the dormitories.

The corresponding decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the government on Tuesday.

In particular, institutions of professional (vocational) education, as well as higher education, will switch to distance learning from October 15 to November 15, 2020, with the recommended departure of students from dormitories.

It is noted that at the same time, this recommendation does not apply to applicants for education from the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and Crimea.

Also, the corresponding recommendation does not apply to orphans, pupils/students from regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger, foreign citizens and stateless persons, degree-seeking students who combine study with work.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #cabinet
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:51 13.10.2020
Сabinet intends strengthening criterion for including into 'red' zone roughly 2.5 times by level of incidence, partly by hospitals occupancy

Сabinet intends strengthening criterion for including into 'red' zone roughly 2.5 times by level of incidence, partly by hospitals occupancy

16:47 13.10.2020
Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine through end of 2020 – PM

Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine through end of 2020 – PM

18:30 06.10.2020
Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

16:07 23.09.2020
Cabinet instructs drafting proposals for imposing sanctions against online services with Russian content banned in Ukraine

Cabinet instructs drafting proposals for imposing sanctions against online services with Russian content banned in Ukraine

10:20 14.09.2020
Cabinet approves draft state budget 2021 - govt rep in Rada Mokan

Cabinet approves draft state budget 2021 - govt rep in Rada Mokan

10:38 02.09.2020
Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

11:18 01.09.2020
Groysman demands that Cabinet to restore 2019 govt decision on increasing teachers' salaries

Groysman demands that Cabinet to restore 2019 govt decision on increasing teachers' salaries

15:08 29.07.2020
Govt approves macroeconomic forecast with 4.6% GDP growth in 2021

Govt approves macroeconomic forecast with 4.6% GDP growth in 2021

14:36 22.07.2020
Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

11:24 18.06.2020
Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine through end of 2020 – PM

Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint to be closed on Oct 15-31

Conducting polls on election day is contrary to Electoral Code – committee of voters

Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

LATEST

Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint to be closed on Oct 15-31

Conducting polls on election day is contrary to Electoral Code – committee of voters

Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

Zelensky announces national polls on Oct 25

Ukraine registers 5,133 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,152 recovered, 107 died

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Balukh is transferred from intensive care to neurosurgery - MP

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD