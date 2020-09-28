EU ambassadors expand individual anti-Russian sanctions over Crimean bridge - media

The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives approved on Monday without a debate the proposal to broaden the list of blacklisted persons and entities suspected by the European Union of undermining the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, the restrictions are related to the construction of the Kerch bridge.

"EU ambassadors have green lighted sanctions against 2 people and 4 companies responsible for the construction of the Kerch bridge. Will be formalized later this week," he said.

According to Jozwiak, the Council of the European Union will make a related formal decision this week.