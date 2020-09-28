Ukrainian MFA calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to dialogue for peaceful settlement of conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declares concern over the aggravation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for a peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue.

"MFA of Ukraine is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict btw Armenia & Azerbaijan. We examine circumstances that led to escalation, call on the parties to return to the dialogue & settle the conflict by peaceful means. Our thoughts are with the relatives of victims," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.