14:43 26.09.2020

Family members of plane crash victims to be paid one-time money assistance of UAH 1.5 mln

Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran has made a decision to pay financial assistance to the families of those killed in a military plane crash in Kharkiv region.

"Minister of Defense has made a decision to pay one-time financial assistance to family members of the killed servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in connection with the deaths of servicemen. The amount of payments is 750 living wages, which is UAH 1.5 million for each. The amount of payments will be done at the expense of the funds of the Ministry of Defense," said Deputy Defense Minister Ihor Starobynsky at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Saturday.

