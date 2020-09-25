Facts

18:33 25.09.2020

Ukraine's Health Ministry, Danish charitable organization 'Bevar Ukraine' sign memo of cooperation

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Danish charitable organization "Bevar Ukraine," the ministry said on Facebook.

According to the statement, the conclusion of the memorandum will increase the volume of humanitarian aid several times.

"Many Ukrainian hospitals, hospices, nursing homes have not had enough funds for new equipment or repairs for decades. This is especially noticeable in small towns with meager local budgets. We help improve the conditions in such institutions. We are looking for donors in Denmark who have and are ready to provide the necessary equipment (for example, high-quality hospital beds), and sponsors who help finance the delivery of goods to Ukraine," the press service of the Health Ministry said, citing Head of the organization Andriy Kuzmin.

In turn, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that such cooperation is especially important during the pandemic.

The organization sent to Ukraine 35 trucks and two aircrafts with humanitarian aid (more than 400 tonnes in total) worth more than EUR 1 million. In particular, in early 2020, Bevar Ukraine donated 31 artificial lung ventilators and hundreds of protective suits for Ukrainian doctors to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

