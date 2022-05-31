Facts

Danish Ambassador visits renovated JYSK store in Bucha ahead of opening

Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen visited the renovated JYSK store in Bucha (Kyiv region) before its opening on June 1, the retailer's press service reported.

According to its data, the ambassador expressed respect and support for the store staff, and also stressed the importance of resuming business for the return of residents of Bucha and neighboring places to normal life.

"The battle against the aggressor is fought not only by courageous Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. Your efforts to restore and return to normal life in your local community are no less important. I want to express my sincere gratitude and respect to the JYSK team, which made this possible," he said.

On the occasion of the opening of the renovated store during the week, from June 1 to June 8, special offers will be in effect. Also, 10% of sales during this period will be transferred to the restoration of Irpin Lyceum No. 3, which was significantly damaged during the occupation.

The JYSK store in Retail Park Bucha was opened on December 16, 2021 in a new 3.0 format. During the occupation, the store was completely looted, goods were taken out, machinery and equipment were damaged.

The retailer's press service told Interfax-Ukraine that the total loss of the store in Bucha amounted to almost UAH 8 million.

"The reopening of the store became possible thanks to the great desire to continue activities and work on the part of employees, which deserves recognition and incredible respect. In addition, by resuming and continuing development, the business must support local communities. Side by side, only by joint efforts we will build the economy of Ukraine," Yevhen Ivanytsia, the JYSK Country Manager in Ukraine, said.

The JYSK network began to develop in Ukraine as a b2c business in 2004. As of May 2022, there are 71 stores of the network, as well as an online store JYSK.ua. Until February 24, 2022, there were 85 operating stores, as well as seven under construction

