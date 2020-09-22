EC President Michel under quarantine due to contact with security officer infected with COVID-19, EU summit postponed, not known whether trip to Ukraine will take place

President of the European Council Charles Michel was forced to be under quarantine due to contact with a security officer who was infected with coronavirus, in connection with which the EU summit, which was previously planned for September 24-25, has been canceled, his spokesman Barend Leyts said.

"The European Council president today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for COVID. The President is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday. Respecting Belgian rules, he has gone into quarantine as of today," Leyts wrote on Twitter.

He also reported that the president had decided to postpone the special European Council meeting that was planned for 24 and 25 September to 1 and 2 October.

At present, it is not known whether Michel's trip to Ukraine will take place, as earlier, during his visit to Ukraine on September 22, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said at a press conference in Kyiv.