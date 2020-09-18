Facts

11:00 18.09.2020

Ukraine reports 3,228 new COVID-19 cases, 1,573 recoveries, 68 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 3,228 new COVID-19 cases, 1,573 recoveries, 68 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 3,228 new coronavirus cases, 1,573 recoveries, and 68 deaths in the past 24 hours, the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system said on Friday morning.

The cumulative number of cases reached 169,472, including 3,468 deaths and 75,486 recoveries. The number of active coronavirus cases currently stands at 90,518, which is 1,587 more than the day before.

In addition, Ukraine detected 3,603 suspected coronavirus cases over the past day.

