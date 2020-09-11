Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

Almost all the examinations assigned in the case of police officers in Kaharlyk (Kyiv region) have been ended, and the case materials will be submitted to the court in the near future. Acting Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Oleksandr Sokolov said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Sokolov said that during the investigation of the crimes committed by the police officers in Kaharlyk, the SBI officers "identified several more episodes connected with the same and other persons involved in the torture of people."

"The case was extended not because, as some MPs say, we are trying to hide something. More than 57 examinations have been assigned in this case, about 90% of them have already been ended. We are waiting for the completion of the examinations. I think that in the near future we will submit the case to court," Sokolov said.

On 24 May, the police officers reportedly received a report that a woman, born in 1994, had come to the Kaharlyk hospital with reports of beatings and rape. According to her, police officers were involved in these offenses. A first-priority check of the statement by the National Police confirmed the involvement of the police officers in the beating and rape of the woman who was brought to the police department the day before to give explanations about the theft of property.

Internal security department's officers detained two officers of the local police department. On May 26, Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for them in the form of uncontested detention.