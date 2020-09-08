Family of MP Palytsia owns 10% of crude oil business of Privat Group

The ex-wife and son of MP Ihor Palytsia (For the Future party) owns 10% of the entire crude oil business of the Privat Group (Dnipro) belonged to Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov.

"I said: I want this option to be for my family. And it was first issued in 2011 for my family – for my spouse and son... I had an agreement that I would not have any 25% in Naftokhimik Prykarpattia, not 10% of shares in Ukrnafta, but it will be 10% in the entire oil group," Palytsia said in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda, stressing that he divorced his wife in 2020.

According to Palytsia, the main assets of the Privat group's oil business include the Kremenchuk and Drohobych oil refineries, Naftokhimik Prykarpattia, Ukrnafta's shares, gas stations and oil depots.