Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

During putting out fire in Luhansk region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was considered missing, has been found dead, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reports.

"We are sad to announce that during the liquidation of the fire in Luhansk region, Sergeant Major Artem Bondarenko, who was considered missing, has been killed. The body of the soldier was found under the rubble of the dugout. According to his fellow officers, while they were extinguishing the fire, which was rapidly approaching the positions, Artem was engaged in the evacuation of military property," the JFO press centre said on Thursday.