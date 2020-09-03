Facts

16:37 03.09.2020

Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

During putting out fire in Luhansk region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was considered missing, has been found dead, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reports.

"We are sad to announce that during the liquidation of the fire in Luhansk region, Sergeant Major Artem Bondarenko, who was considered missing, has been killed. The body of the soldier was found under the rubble of the dugout. According to his fellow officers, while they were extinguishing the fire, which was rapidly approaching the positions, Artem was engaged in the evacuation of military property," the JFO press centre said on Thursday.

Tags: #luhansk_region #dead #armed_forces
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 27.08.2020
Ukrainian Armed Forces to take part in Combined Resolve XIV exercise in Germany

Ukrainian Armed Forces to take part in Combined Resolve XIV exercise in Germany

11:13 10.08.2020
It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

15:12 04.08.2020
EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

17:28 31.07.2020
CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

18:52 27.07.2020
Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

10:56 24.07.2020
Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

18:17 20.07.2020
Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

18:52 09.07.2020
Wildfire in Luhansk region contained, no threat of fire spread – emergency service

Wildfire in Luhansk region contained, no threat of fire spread – emergency service

12:44 09.07.2020
TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

14:49 08.07.2020
Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

LATEST

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting revokes license of Pryamiy FM radio station

Security part of Minsk accords starts operating, but not implemented yet – Kuleba

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD