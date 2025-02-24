Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubled exports in 2024 and announces the resumption of global expansion plans, said Epicentr Ceramic Corporation Director Volodymyr Syrov at the Cevisama 2025 exhibition (Valencia, Spain).

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation, part of the Epicenter group of companies, became the only Ukrainian ceramic tile manufacturer to present its own stand at the largest international exhibition in the industry, Cevisama 2025 (Valencia, Spain).

This is a significant return after a six-year break, the last time the company participated in the exhibition was in 2019, after the launch of the first stage of the factory. At that time, the company had ambitious plans to develop production and expand into international markets, and within the first two years, it managed to increase the share of exports to over 50%. However, the war significantly affected the implementation of these plans: the company experienced a difficult recovery after the fighting, the loss of logistics chains and raw material base in Eastern Ukraine.

According to Syrov, thanks to the company's efforts, in 2024 Epicentr Ceramic Corporation managed to achieve record figures, namely to take second place among ceramic tile manufacturers in Ukraine (in 2023 - third place), increasing tile sales by 1.5 times, in particular exports - more than twice. The company aims to resume large-scale plans to conquer export markets.

“Cevisama 2025 was the first step in implementing these plans. Already in the first days of the exhibition, the Epicentr Ceramic Corporation stand aroused great interest among representatives of various countries, including Great Britain, Latin America, Morocco and other countries. Many visitors were surprised that such high-tech products are produced in Ukraine during the war,” Syrov noted.

At Cevisama 2025, Epicentr Ceramic Corporation presented a stand with an area of 90 sq m, which showcases 160 SKUs, of which more than a third are new products for 2025. In particular, the matter concerns Super Mat technologies (an optically matte surface that does not reflect light, has a pleasant texture and high anti-slip properties, which makes it an ideal solution for commercial spaces) and Soft Mat (an innovative surface that combines the advantages of a satin texture with high wear resistance, allowing it to be used in spacious rooms).

At the exhibition, Epicentr Ceramic Corporation presented its own large-format tile (1.2 m × 1.2 m), which is produced in Ukraine exclusively thanks to Continua technology. This technology is rare even among leading European brands.

Currently, the company exports products to 16 countries. Priority areas for further expansion are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other highly developed markets.