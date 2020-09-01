Facts

12:18 01.09.2020

Rada of ninth convocation's fourth session opens

Rada of ninth convocation's fourth session opens

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has opened the fourth session of the parliament of the ninth convocation.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #razumkov
Interfax-Ukraine
