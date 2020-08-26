Facts

14:03 26.08.2020

Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation, since this is a very significant lever of pressure and influence on the occupying state, permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korynevych has said.

"The position of both the President's representative and the President's Office of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea is unambiguous and does not change, and will not change: water cannot be supplied to Crimea before the de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula. This is a very significant lever of pressure and influence on the occupying state," he said in on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel on Wednesday.

Korynevych said that Ukraine should not decide the issue of water supply to Crimea for the occupying state.

"The issue of water supply is not the only issue that the occupying state cannot solve on its own. The state of Ukraine should not solve these issues for the occupying state. Therefore, the position is unambiguous: no water in Crimea before the de-occupation of the peninsula," he said.

The permanent representative of the President of Ukraine also said that "the humanitarian disaster on the peninsula has been going on for the seventh year, because the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea has been temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation for the seventh year."

"Therefore, the position is the following: when the occupying state leaves our Ukrainian Crimean peninsula, of course, all issues, including water supply, will be resumed," Korynevych said.

He also said that it is important to maintain the existing position of Ukraine regarding the impossibility of supplying water to the territory of the Crimean peninsula before its de-occupation, "despite any manipulations, insinuations from the occupying state."

Tags: #crimea #water
