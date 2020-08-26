Zelensky replaces commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Major General Hryhoriy Halahan.

Zelensky signed a decree to appoint Halahan on August 25, dismissing Ihor Luniov from the position by another decree, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that the tasks assigned to Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) changed in the period of truce, which is continuing in Donbas.

"There will be more provocations from pro-Russian militants and therefore, the JFO commandment and personnel should be working more so as to prevent them from happening," Zelensky's press service quoted him as saying at the meeting with Halahan.

Some more aggressive measures need to be introduced in counteracting new challenges, and there is the need to adequately react to the adversary's provocative actions, Zelensky said.

Zelensky also drew attention to the need to introduce more aggressive measures to counter the challenges that arise, to adequately respond to provocative actions by the enemy.

Among the measures that the new commander still has to take, Zelensky called the continuation of the development of all components of the Special Operations Forces.

Halahan assured the president of the high-quality fulfillment of the assigned tasks in various conditions, the continuation of work aimed at the development of the naval and aviation components of the Special Operations Forces.