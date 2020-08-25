Meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers is postponed due to business trip of adviser to French President – Zelensky's Office

The meeting of advisers to the leaders of the member states of the Normandy Format, which was supposed to take place on August 28 in Paris, has been postponed due to the business trip of adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonn, the President's Office of Ukraine said.

"The new date of the meeting will be announced," the President's Office said in the statement released on its website on Tuesday.

The Normandy Four for resolving the situation in Donbas includes Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation.