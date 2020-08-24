Ukraine will never compromise on what will undermine its territorial integrity, development as European, democratic country, create delay action mine in it – Kuleba

Ukraine will never compromise on what will undermine its territorial integrity, development as a European, democratic country and create delay action mines in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I want to assure you that Ukraine will never make concessions that will undermine our territorial integrity, our development as a European, democratic country and create delay action mines inside Ukraine. The resumption of our territorial integrity and our movement forward as a European, Euro-Atlantic country is an absolute priority for us," he said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Kyiv on Monday, asked how Ukraine is ready to concede on the issue of holding elections in the occupied territory.

At the same time, Maas added that "there is no difference in approaches to the fact that the elections should still take place."

"We are talking about the timing of the elections. That is, it is necessary to achieve a situation, create grounds for holding these elections. It is not clear how this procedure will be applied. There are provisions in the Minsk agreements. We are talking about them. But there are different approaches. But all the parties should be ready to talk about it. And if this is observed, I think it is very positive, and there is hope that we will find a positive solution, and I will talk about this also with my French counterpart in the coming weeks," he added.