Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has signed an order to convene an extraordinary session of parliament at 11:00 on August 25, the Verkhovna Rada Office reports.
So, in connection with the proposal of the President of Ukraine, submitted in accordance with Part 2 of Article 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine, to convene an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation and in accordance with Part 2 of Article 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 11 of the Rules of Procedure of Verkhovna Rada, it was decided to convene an extraordinary session of parliament at 11:00 on 25 August.