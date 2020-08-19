Facts

14:54 19.08.2020

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

1 min read
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has signed an order to convene an extraordinary session of parliament at 11:00 on August 25, the Verkhovna Rada Office reports.

So, in connection with the proposal of the President of Ukraine, submitted in accordance with Part 2 of Article 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine, to convene an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation and in accordance with Part 2 of Article 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 11 of the Rules of Procedure of Verkhovna Rada, it was decided to convene an extraordinary session of parliament at 11:00 on 25 August.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #razumkov
Interfax-Ukraine
