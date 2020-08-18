Facts

11:59 18.08.2020

Fokin to be responsible for interaction with representatives of Donbas, involved in TCG work

1 min read

Newly appointed First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), former Prime Minister of Ukraine Vitold Fokin notes that he will be responsible for interaction with representatives of Donbas whom Ukraine has involved in the work of the TCG.

"I will be responsible for interaction with representatives of Donbas, whom Ukraine has involved in the work of the Minsk Trilateral Contact Group," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Fokin said that he and another First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, will each have separate areas of responsibility.

Fokin also said that he considered it an honor to take part in the work of the TCG to resolve the situation in Donbas. "I consider it a great honor to help my country in hard and very important work. I understand very well the specifics of this multifaceted work. I know Donbas well," he said.

According to him, he will work in an effective team chaired by first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk.

