Facts

14:47 17.08.2020

Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

2 min read
Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

The Russian Federation will not interfere with the establishment of contacts and the establishment of relations between representatives of civil society in Ukraine and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), said the first President of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contract Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk.

"Millions of people live there, there are signs of a civil society. There are people who did not take and do not take part in the war, do not go armed, live in incredibly difficult conditions. And we say that we need journalists, teachers, university workers ... We want these people to communicate with each other. And at first we are talking about communication at the level of civil society. And when we feel that we are already reaching an agreement, then we can move on to another level. Now we are not talking about communication with Russia-led forces," said Kravchuk in an interview with Sehodnia (Today) newspaper published on Monday.

According to Kravchuk, communication between representatives of civil society in the Ukrainian-controlled and occupied territories can take place in the format of videoconferences.

"There is world experience, there is nothing special here. There is the Internet, various forms of communication so as not to go, travel and get ready. You can create a special video conference. The main thing is to have a desire," he added.

Kravchuk believes that the Russian Federation will not interfere with such communication at the level of civil society representatives: "I think Russia will not interfere. I heard that Russia accuses us precisely of the fact that there is no such communication. When we start doing this, they will say 'no' and we will respond: what's happened?"

Tags: #kravchuk #ordlo #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 17.08.2020
Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

13:44 17.08.2020
Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

14:31 13.08.2020
Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

12:20 13.08.2020
Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

12:19 13.08.2020
Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

09:50 11.08.2020
Democratic elections in ORDLO are impossible yet – German Foreign Minister

Democratic elections in ORDLO are impossible yet – German Foreign Minister

14:55 10.08.2020
Kravchuk says that he has not communicated with Medvedchuk for five years, considers his position on Donbas unacceptable

Kravchuk says that he has not communicated with Medvedchuk for five years, considers his position on Donbas unacceptable

13:56 10.08.2020
Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

12:15 07.08.2020
Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

12:43 06.08.2020
Zelensky confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

Zelensky confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

Justice Minister suspects conspiracy in case on PrivatBank's serving Surkis' offshore deposits

Cabinet supports decision to restrict foreigners visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah – Avakov

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

Justice Minister suspects conspiracy in case on PrivatBank's serving Surkis' offshore deposits

Cabinet supports decision to restrict foreigners visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah – Avakov

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

NABU cooperates with FBI in PrivatBank case on memo basis

Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

Kyiv District Administrative Court head Vovk's interrogation didn't take place due to investigator's absence

Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

Minsk showed that principle of mutual support of people of Ukraine, Belarus means nothing to it - Zelensky's Office

President's Office denies statement by Belarusian administration saying that Kyiv calls for new election in country

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD