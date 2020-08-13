Facts

12:20 13.08.2020

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

 Ukraine, within preparation for the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), has submitted to the OSCE updated lists for the mutual release of detainees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We in handed over to the OSCE a new list, the OSCE confirmed our list for exchange. There are about a hundred people. Now we expect from this side that they will also provide their agreed list, and then the OSCE should decide on our format, Ukraine-Russia-OSCE, when an exchange can technically already be carried out," Zelensky said during a trip to Boryspil on Thursday.

As reported, the TCG meeting chaired by Leonid Kravchuk is scheduled for August 18.

Tags: #zelensky #osce #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:31 13.08.2020
Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

14:12 13.08.2020
Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

12:19 13.08.2020
Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

10:35 13.08.2020
President signs law on financial markets

President signs law on financial markets

14:55 10.08.2020
Kravchuk says that he has not communicated with Medvedchuk for five years, considers his position on Donbas unacceptable

Kravchuk says that he has not communicated with Medvedchuk for five years, considers his position on Donbas unacceptable

14:10 10.08.2020
Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

13:56 10.08.2020
Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

12:01 10.08.2020
Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

09:46 10.08.2020
Zelensky calls on Belarusian people to dialogue, maximum tolerance, indulgence, refusal from street violence

Zelensky calls on Belarusian people to dialogue, maximum tolerance, indulgence, refusal from street violence

09:12 10.08.2020
Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

LATEST

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Over 47% support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 57% support EU – poll

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

Court permits SBI to investigate murders of protesters at Instytutska Street in 2014, arrests ex-commander of Berkut in absentia

Russian-occupation fighters violate ceasefire in Donbas four times on Wed – JFO

Ukraine records 1,592 new COVID-19 cases per day, 530 recovered, 22 new victims of virus – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD