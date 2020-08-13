Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Ukraine, within preparation for the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), has submitted to the OSCE updated lists for the mutual release of detainees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We in handed over to the OSCE a new list, the OSCE confirmed our list for exchange. There are about a hundred people. Now we expect from this side that they will also provide their agreed list, and then the OSCE should decide on our format, Ukraine-Russia-OSCE, when an exchange can technically already be carried out," Zelensky said during a trip to Boryspil on Thursday.

As reported, the TCG meeting chaired by Leonid Kravchuk is scheduled for August 18.