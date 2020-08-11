Facts

15:17 11.08.2020

Denisova demands copies of documents from CEC about impossibility of holding elections in 18 communities of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova asked Head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Oleh Didenko to provide documents on the basis of which it was decided that it was impossible to hold local elections in a number of territorial communities in Donbas.

"Concern is caused by resolution No. 161 adopted by the Central Election Commission on the impossibility of holding the first elections of deputies of individual rural, settlement, city councils of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the corresponding rural, settlement, city mayors on October 25, 2020 dated August 8, 2020. According to the document, the commission canceled elections in ten rural, settlement, urban territorial communities of Bakhmutsky, Volnovakhsky, Mariupolsky and Pokrovsky districts of Donetsk region and eight such communities of Severodonetsk and Schastiansky districts of Luhansk region," Denisova wrote on Facebook page.

Denisova demands from Didenko to provide copies of the conclusions of Donetsk and Luhansk regional state administrations and other documents on the basis of which this resolution was adopted.

She also said that, according to the current legislation, she has the right to access documents, including those containing information with limited access, and obtain copies of them from government authorities, local authorities, citizens' associations, at enterprises, institutions, organizations, regardless of the form of ownership, prosecution agencies, including cases that are in courts.

Tags: #cec #denisova
