Facts

13:56 10.08.2020

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

3 min read
Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas, first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk declares that he is ready to negotiate with people from the certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), but only those who represent civil society and did not take part in the war.

"In order to convince Moscow, it is necessary not only the desire of Kyiv, it is difficult to convince them. When this desire is the people who live there, and those who are outside [the occupied territories], I emphasize that this is 1.7 million people, then Moscow will hear better and will also meet people halfway. I believe in it," Kravchuk said.

Answering the question with whom exactly in the occupied part of Donbas he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table, Kravchuk said that, first of all, with civil society.

"These are people who do not participate in governance, did not participate in the war, directly with a rifle in their hands and did not torture those who were captured. These are people who work in higher educational institutions, in schools, in public organizations, I am ready to listen to them," he said.

According to Kravchuk among the changes in the work of the Trilateral Contact Group, it is planned to introduce there "people or a person who knows Donbas well, who lived and worked in Donbas."

"The main thing for us is to hear those people who live in Donbas. We declare everywhere that they are Ukrainians, this is our territory. It is Ukrainian. However, in order to establish peace, we need to know not only the desire of those 'leaders' who exist in Donetsk and Luhansk regions today, and most importantly the people who live there," the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said.

Kravchuk said that the people from ORDLO are not demanding an end to the war now, as they do not see their prospects, but they see Ukraine as an enemy.

"We must act in such a way that people believe. Well, for example: instead of empty talk about statuses, about everything else, we propose to introduce a standard of free economic zones in these areas. If this is adopted, then people immediately start working, investments come, farms are being restored, destroyed housing is being restored, then people return and see the prospect. Today they do not see such a prospect. They think that they have a prospect in Russia, but they are mistaken," Kravchuk said.

Tags: #kravchuk #ordlo #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:15 07.08.2020
Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

12:43 06.08.2020
Zelensky confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

Zelensky confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

10:44 03.08.2020
Kravchuk invites representatives of occupied Donbas to formulate their view of these territories' future

Kravchuk invites representatives of occupied Donbas to formulate their view of these territories' future

09:18 03.08.2020
Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

14:25 31.07.2020
Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

16:56 30.07.2020
Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

15:14 30.07.2020
Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

17:02 29.07.2020
Kravchuk on participation in Ukrainian delegation to TCG: when I am officially offered, I will make decision

Kravchuk on participation in Ukrainian delegation to TCG: when I am officially offered, I will make decision

12:13 29.07.2020
Reznikov or Leonid Kravchuk may become new head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG along with other candidates - Zelensky

Reznikov or Leonid Kravchuk may become new head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG along with other candidates - Zelensky

17:47 27.07.2020
Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

Zelensky calls on Belarusian people to dialogue, maximum tolerance, indulgence, refusal from street violence

LATEST

Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

Some 3,000 people detained for participating in unauthorized Aug 9 rallies in Belarus

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

One dead, dozens hurt as result of Minsk protests – rights activists

Ombudswoman asks Zelensky, Shmyhal to provide families of Ukrainian political prisoners with adequate social protection

Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD