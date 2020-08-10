Facts

10:10 10.08.2020

Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

2 min read
Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

As a result of a powerful explosion this week in Beirut, Ukrainian citizen William Azar was killed, Ambassador of Ukraine in Lebanon Ihor Ostash said.

"He was only 32. He was going to get married. Not so long ago he visited the embassy to take part in the voting. The young promising economist left the KPMG office, heading home. A terrible explosion took the life of Ukrainian citizen William Azar," the ambassador wrote on his Facebook page late Saturday night, August 9.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that according to the available information, there are no Ukrainian citizens among the seriously injured as a result of the explosions in Beirut. "There are some families whose property, houses, apartments were damaged. There are also minor injuries, cuts, bruises [for citizens of Ukraine], but there are no serious victims yet. So far, we are talking about assistance in restoring houses or apartments. Today there are no serious problems associated with the threat to life for Ukrainians, "the Ukrainian ambassador to Lebanon said on the air of one of the Ukrainian television channels on August 5.

As of the evening of August 9, the Lebanese Ministry of Health, citing updated data, reported that the number of victims of the explosion in Beirut had reached 6,000. Earlier, information was received about 5,000 injured residents of the capital. In addition, some 158 people killed, some 21 missing.

