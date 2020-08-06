Facts

13:04 06.08.2020

Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

Officials of Belarus have not yet confirmed their agreement to transfer to Ukraine the members of Wagner private military company, who took part in the hostilities on the side of the militants in Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Yesterday, the conversation between the two presidents was very constructive, both parties gave appropriate orders to law enforcement agencies, but we did not receive official communication that Belarus had already officially agreed to transfer these people to Ukraine. At the moment, it exists from a source in the media," Kuleba said at a briefing on Thursday.

As reported, law enforcement officials of Belarus detained 32 "militants of foreign private military company Wagner" near Minsk, and another person was detained in the south of the country.

State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Andrei Ravkov said that the Russians from the Wagner PMC detained near Minsk were testifying.

On July 30, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it would initiate the issue of extradition of the fighters detained in Belarus.

On July 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has handed over to Ukraine a list of Russian fighters detained in Belarus.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that 28 persons, of which nine are citizens of Ukraine, were announced suspicious of participation in a terrorist organization (Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). As explained to the agency in the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukraine will ask for the extradition of 28 detainees who are suspected.

Tags: #kuleba #belarus #wagner
