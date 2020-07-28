Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

Since the beginning of this day, Russia-occupation forces have once violated the ceasefire in Donbas by shelling Ukrainian positions near the village of Shumy using a grenade launcher, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"Since the beginning of this day, as of 12.00, one fact of violation of the ceasefire regime in Luhansk direction has been recorded. In the morning, the enemy fired on Ukrainian positions near Shumy using a grenade launcher," the press service of the Defense Ministry said in the statement regarding the situation in the Joint Force Operation's area on Tuesday.

According to available information, there are no combat losses on the part of Ukrainian units.

"Units of the Joint Forces continue to adhere to the terms of the ceasefire and are ready to give an adequate response to any insidious and provocative actions of the enemy," the Defense Ministry said.

Over the past day, Russian mercenaries violated the silence in Donbas three times.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), an agreement was reached on a full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas from July 27.