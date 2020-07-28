Facts

09:33 28.07.2020

Ukraine records 919 new COVID-19 cases, 622 people recovered, 13 new victims of virus per day

In Ukraine, as of Tuesday morning, some 919 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded per day, some 13 people from among the previously ill died, some 622 people recovered, the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) reports.

A day earlier, on July 28, some 807 cases of COVID-19 were reported and about 920 people infected on July 27, there were about 1,106 new cases on July 25.

The number of people infected with a cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 66,575 people as of Tuesday morning, some 36,744 recovered, some 1,629 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19 disease. Now in Ukraine, some 28,202 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 284 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (147), Kyiv (110), Ivano-Frankivsk region (103).

