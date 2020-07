Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov is convening an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament for Tuesday, July 21.

"Due to the proposal of members of parliaments to convene an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation at 12:00 on July 21, 2020," Razumkov said in the order, released on the parliament's website on Friday.