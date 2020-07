Another extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada will be held on Tuesday, said Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov.

"Now, another order of the head of the Verkhovna Rada will be prepared to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow at 15:00 o’clock ... at the request of 158 deputies of Ukraine," Razumkov said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of leaders of factions and groups of parliament on Monday.