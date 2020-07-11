Facts

16:31 11.07.2020

COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

For the second day in a row, the number of Ukrainians who recovered from coronavirus infection significantly exceeds the number of those who fell ill, noted the participants of a traditional meeting with the representatives of the government and law enforcement agencies, which was chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Although the distribution numbers of COVID-19 are far from perfect, we came to the point that more people are recovering than are getting infected. This is also evident from the reports of each service. This means that our coordinated actions were correct, and the Ukrainians listened to the recommendations of the authorities. We need to continue to move in accordance with the situation," the head of state stressed at the meeting, as the press service of the President of Ukraine said.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov reported on the situation on the Sophia ship, whose crew is on quarantine. According to him, coronavirus infection was detected in most of the crew members, patients are under the supervision of doctors, the entire crew is isolated, routes are determined in case if the hospitalization is needed.

Chief of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, said that law enforcement officers were checking operation of children's camps, which did not receive permission to open in light of the pandemic. Also, the National Police for the last day issued 235 protocols in connection with the violation of quarantine measures in institutions, public catering establishments, and outlets. In general, from the beginning of inspections, almost 18,000 administrative protocols for UAH 6.6 million were made up.

