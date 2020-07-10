Klitschko closes four entertainment establishments in Kyiv for violating quarantine rules

Four entertainment establishments have been closed in Kyiv for violating the restrictive regulations imposed during the quarantine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"On inspections of nightclubs. After identifying gross violations, a special commission decided to close four such establishments, as they, neglecting the safety of visitors and violating of the rules, worked after 22.00. Inspections will continue further," said Klitschko at an online press conference on Friday.

He recalled that earlier this week, the city's emergency commission allowed restaurants, catering establishments, cinemas and theaters to operate after 22.00, but this did not apply to nightclubs and entertainment venues.

"I do not want to scare anyone. But the dynamics of the disease spread in our country is disappointing. And we can return to more severe restrictions. Let's not put us through this," said the mayor.

According to him, the patrols, which include the state consumer service officers, the police representatives and the Municipal Security, checked more than 430 objects: restaurants, shopping malls, shops and markets.

"They have drawn up 107 reports. That is, every fourth institution in the city violates the rules," Klitschko said.