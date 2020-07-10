Facts

14:36 10.07.2020

Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

1 min read
A draft resolution on appointment of ex-deputy head of State Space Agency of Ukraine and former first deputy industrial policy minister Oleh Urusky as deputy prime minister and minister for strategic industrial sectors of Ukraine has been introduced into the parliament.

Corresponding draft resolution No. 3827 was registered on July 10, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is an initiator of the draft document.

Interfax-Ukraine
