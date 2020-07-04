Zelensky: deputy premier for industry may appear in Ukraine's govt in a week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Policy could appear in the government of Ukraine in a week.

"We decided to reinstate such a position as Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Policy ... We have already seen many really professional people. Now we are choosing the best candidate. Because for us both the country's industry, the defense industry, the space industry, and all our enterprises, as one of the best candidates for this position said, is the country's development strategy. For the country to really be industrial, to be a space country," he said at a meeting with business representatives of Odesa region on Saturday.

Zelensky pointed out that in Ukraine there is a full cycle at many enterprises in order to build an industrially powerful country.