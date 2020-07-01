Facts

12:51 01.07.2020

Kyiv toughens lockdown restrictions, restaurants, entertainment facilities allowed to work until 22:00 – Klitschko

Kyiv authorities have decided to toughen the measures aimed at the prevention of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the capital in line with the government's instruction, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"I would like to inform you that, in line with the government's instruction, the city has approved a decision to toughen the anti-epidemic measures in the capital. In particular, the working hours of restaurants and entertainment facilities (including cinemas) are restricted until 22:00. Mass cultural, entertainment, sports, promotional events also can be held until 22:00," the mayor said during an online press conference on Wednesday.

As reported, Kyiv registered 101 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 medical workers, in the past 24 hours.

