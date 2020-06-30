Zelensky's approval rating drops from 47% to 38% over past month – poll

The proportion of Ukrainians who approve of the policies of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decreased by nine percent over the past month, according to the results of a monthly poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

"Assessing the actions of the authorities in May-June of this year, 38% answered that they approve of the actions and statements of President Zelensky (47% in May), and 45% disapprove (37%)," according to the poll, whose findings were published on the KIIS website.

This is the first time in the past year that those who disapprove of the president's actions and statements outnumber those who approve.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 respondents aged 18 and up between June 20 and June 23, using computer-assisted telephone interviews.